Newport News woman helped boyfriend sexually abuse child for years, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman is facing nearly a dozen charges for the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl, abuse the victim told police went on for years.

36-year-old Sarah Johnson was arrested on Wednesday. The charges against her include abduction, conspiracy, indecent liberties with child, conspiracy, sodomy, produce child porn, conspiracy child abuse/neglect, conspiracy, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Newport News Police obtained a search warrant for Johnson’s house on Troy Drive. During the search they found a laptop.

On it were numerous videos documenting the torment and sexual abuse of the victim.

The 15-year-old girl knew Sarah Johnson and her boyfriend Ronald Morehouse.

When Morehouse was arrested in April for soliciting a minor in another case, the victim told her dad about the sexual abuse she’d received from Morehouse for years. According to court documents, during the interviews with police the victim told them a number of the incidents were recorded on a laptop, the one found in Sarah Johnson’s home.

The court paperwork goes into detail about the abuse documented in the videos. The paperwork says in the videos, Sarah Johnson was sitting on the bed next to the victim, telling her to be quiet. At other times, Johnson’s voice is heard off-screen threatening punishment if the victim didn’t cooperate with Morehouse while he assaulted her.