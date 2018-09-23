Newport News vet gets surprise after large donation to Florence victims

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News veteran who spent his disability check on supplies for victims of Hurricane Florence got his own special delivery on Saturday.

Earlier this week, 10 On Your Side told you about Ben Landrum’s efforts to help those who lost everything. He bought 15 grocery carts full of supplies to be sent to the Carolinas.

Landrum couldn’t load it all into his vehicle, so he reached out to the York-Poqouson Sheriff’s Office to enlist some help.

The deputies noticed Landrum’s wheelchair was falling apart and asked the community for help to get him another one. After watching the story, James Cross from Franklin decided to step in and give Landrum one he didn’t use.

“He’s a veteran. He served out country, so why not serve him this chair? He’s a veteran, so I wanted to do something right,” said Cross.

Landrum said, “I am grateful and thankful and I give God praise for it.”

Cross says God called on his heart to help Landrum, just like Landrum says God called on him to help with the items he bought for the hurricane victims.