Newport News to host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Riverside Health Systems and the Virginia Department of Health will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on Tuesday.

On Dec. 8, the testing hours will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone 12 years of age or older. No insurance is necessary.

The site will be set up at First Baptist Church East End located at 3000 Jefferson Ave in Newport News.

Health officials say that anyone receiving a test should be seated near a window in the vehicle if possible. A walk-up area will be available at the test site for those not in a vehicle.

Testing will be done using a nasal swab.

“Testing continues to be one of the primary strategies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Mark Rath, Riverside executive director, Accreditation & Support Operations. “Riverside is excited to partner with the church and the health department to provide this free testing to our community.”

Masks are required. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 — including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath — or believe you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, tell the testing providers.



Anyone showing symptoms of illness is encouraged to contact their primary care provider or Riverside Nurse for appointment options by calling 1-800-675-6368.



For more information, call 757-380-5327.