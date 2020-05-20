Newport News Shipbuilding withdraws from OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin announced today that the shipyard will no longer participate as OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Program Star worksite.

The announcement comes after thorough examination and carefully considering the August 2019 fatality when 58-year-old Tim Ewing was working inside a tank on the USS George Washington aircraft carrier and fell to his death.

Newport News Shipbuilding has been certified by OSHA as a Voluntary Protection Program Star worksite for the past 25 years. The status is the highest seal of approval that OSHA gives to a worksite in recognition of its safety programs and practices.

Boykin said in a message to the community that “While safety will always remain at the forefront of everything we do, we have work to do to reestablish the safety culture and program our employees deserve.”

She also explained that in conjunction with ensuring everyone’s safety during the coronavirus pandemic, the facility is planning for reapplication to VPP in 2021 by diligently working to improve the safety culture.

Some of the actions taken towards this include:

Establishing an executive sponsor to support NNS reapplication efforts.

Introducing new technologies to enhance employee involvement, hazard prevention, and training.

Continuing EH&S Task Teams, which are vital to the NNS safety programs.

Expanding the ideas mailbox beyond COVID-19 suggestions so that Boykin can hear additional suggestions and feedback about overall safety.

“This is a very hard and disappointing decision to make, but I believe it is the right one. Throughout our many years of VPP participation in this program, we have experienced collaborative, positive relationships with administrators and the local OSHA office,” said Boykin.

“We are committed to continuing this relationship as we work to reestablish a VPP-worthy health and safety program. I remain committed to your overall well-being, and look forward to reapplying for the VPP once our progress warrants.”

RELATED: Newport News Shipbuilding faces $162K in fines over worker death

Latest News