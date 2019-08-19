Newport News Shipbuilding supervisor dies working on USS George Washington carrier

CVN 79 is under construction in Dry Dock 12 at Newport News Shipbuilding on June 26th 2019. (Kevin Romm/WAVY-TV)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding is working to recover a longtime employee who was fatally injured while working on the USS George Washington (CVN 73) aircraft carrier.

In a release sent out to shipyard employees, Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin said it’s believed the supervisor fell working in a tank on Monday, and that recovery efforts to retrieve him have been unsuccessful. The emergency call went out at 1:46 p.m.

He was a construction supervisor with 39 years of experience in the shipyard.

“We are continuing to work hard to recover our fellow shipbuilder from the tank with assistance from the City of Newport News,” Boykin said. “Our main focus right now is on this recovery effort.”

No other details have been provided by Huntington Ingalls, but emergency crews are still on the scene for the recovery effort and investigation.

