NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding is holding an information session next week to talk about job opportunities at the shipyard.

The event is scheduled for Jan. 30 at the Opportunity Inc. One-Stop Workforce Center in Norfolk. The shipyard says registration for the event is recommended, but not required.

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Opportunity Inc. One-Stop Workforce Center

861 Glenrock Road

Norfolk, VA 23502View Map

Learn more about the job fair and register at this link.