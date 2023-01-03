PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Born in Atlanta, Timothy Anderson moved to Hampton Roads in 2009 to learn how to build the nation’s warships at Newport News Shipbuilding. He even played on the Apprentice School football team.

Latasha Edwards was his sister-in-law.

“He worked at the shipyard for about 11 years and he was in businesses for himself with two businesses. He was everything to everybody,” Edwards said.

Much like the name of his catering company, loved ones say 31-year-old Timothy was the spice of life.

( Photo Courtesy: Anderson family)

“He had two businesses: Sweet and Savory, and he was doing catering and cooking as a chef, and he had Man of the House, and he painted and put things together and fixed things around the house,” said Edwards, who was one of nearly a dozen relatives who joined 10 On Your Side for a Zoom conference call-style interview.

What took Anderson to West Pembroke Avenue near Power Plant Parkway early on Christmas Eve is under investigation. A dozen loved ones who joined 10 On Your Side for a Zoom interview say Anderson was a guest at an invitation-only event.

(Photo courtesy: Anderson family)

“I’m trying not to get emotional but it’s really tough to even talk about things like this,” said the victim’s brother, Isaiah Anderson, who pulled over while driving to participate in the interview.

The victim’s wife, Laquasha Anderson, is frustrated with the state of the police investigation into her husband’s death.

Regina Mobley: Did the police give you any information as to whether this was a drive-by shooting or whether he met someone or was there a conflict?

Laquasha Anderson: They did not give me any information.

Anderson’s mother Brenda Davis, who is 69 years old and lives in Atlanta, joined the Zoom interview from a communications room in her Atlanta church. Fighting off a torrent of tears, Davis said she has not been able to eat or sleep since someone killed her only son.

“I still can’t believe my son is gone he was so smart.” She is also disappointed that no witnesses or surveillance videos have identified the killer.

“Somebody said my son fell on his face and somebody turned him over to see whether he was dead. Somebody there’s a witness. Somebody help me, help me, help, me.”

If you have information on who killed Timothy Anderson, Hampton Police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.