Newport News schools to offer free breakfast, lunch to all students

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — This upcoming school year, all students at Newport News Public Schools will now have access to free breakfast and lunch.

The school system announced Wednesday that all 45 of its schools will be a part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school lunch program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The service allows school districts in low-income areas to serve free meals to all students, rather than having a tiered system where some students pay, with others using reduced cost and free lunch options.

To qualify, school systems must have at least 40 percent of their student population qualify for free lunches. In the seven cities, Hampton (41%), Norfolk (49%) and Portsmouth (51%) all qualify for the CEP, but Newport News would be the first to utilize it.

The USDA says the program helps avoid the stigma that can be tied to having to enroll in reduced or free lunch programs, and avoids the collection of applications and tracking of charged lunch accounts.

The provision was established by the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, and became available in Virginia starting in the 2014-2015 school year.