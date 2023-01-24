Another vote scheduled at Jan. 25 meeting to appoint interim superintendent

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News School Board could be on the verge of parting with Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.

On the agenda for a special School Board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday is an item to approve a separation agreement and severance with Parker and a vote to appoint an interim superintendent. Four of the six members of the board would have to vote to approve a separation agreement and severance for Parker to be removed as superintendent.

Parker has been dealing with the aftermath of the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, which has been closed since Jan. 6, when police say a 6-year-old student shot Newport News first grade teacher Abby Zwerner.

The board is meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to go into closed session “for the purpose of discussing the assignment, appointment and performance of specific administrators in the school division.”

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to go into closed session first “for the purpose of (1) discussing a separation agreement and severance with the Superintendent and (2) the appointment of an interim Superintendent” before the board is scheduled to vote on those matters and vote on the appointment of a new interim superintendent.

Parker was appointed superintendent of Newport News Public Schools effective July 1, 2018. Parker had previously served as superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools. He had also been a teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent of secondary schools in Virginia Beach City Public Schools before being named superintendent in Caroline County in 2015.