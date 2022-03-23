The budget includes competitive starting pay for bus drivers, raises for teachers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A $359.4 million operating budget has been unanimously approved by the Newport News School Board.

The budget includes competitive starting pay for bus drivers, raises for teachers and a one-time bonus for all full-time and part-time employees.

“I want to give hats off to the team for a very robust budget season,” said board Vice Chair Lisa Surles-Law.

The robust budget features $1,000 bonuses to eligible full-time employees and $500 bonuses to part-time employees, a 5% general salary increase for all district employees and a $5 bump in starting pay for bus drivers taking the rate from $15.80 to $20.16 an hour.

The new budget also adds 18 new positions including five mental health therapists, three ESL teachers to support the expanding program and one middle school security officer.

$1 million of the funds will purchase additional metal detectors and security cameras for the school district.

“Dr. Parker, your leadership with your team has really meant a lot to see how we take the money seriously to do what we need to do in the district,” Surles-Law stated at Tuesday night’s board meeting, addressing NNPS Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.

$800,000 has been set aside for improvements in middle school athletics like football, wrestling, soccer and cheerleading.

“I’m personally very proud of this budget,” said Douglas Brown, school board chairman.

You can read the full presentation here.

The budget now goes to Newport News City Council for final approval.