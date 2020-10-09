Newport News residents can ‘Text-to-911’ to send message to emergency dispatcher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News announced on Thursday that residents can now “Text-to-911” in the event of an emergency if they are not able to call 911 dispatchers.

Effective immediately, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted rules to commence the mandatory implementation of this service for all text providers capable of supporting Text-to-911.

Officials remind the community that if you can voice call 911, you should. Calling allows dispatchers to gather information, listen for distress in a caller’s voice, and gather background information — important knowledge for first responders when going to an emergency. In addition, texting may be subject to cell signal availability.

Text-to-911 should only be used for the following:

If you need help, but cannot safely speak on the phone or are unable to speak. (Examples include abduction, domestic violence, or an active shooter situation.)

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-disabled, and there is no TTY available.

“We are really excited about this new service,” said Communications Administrator, Fran Mangum. “In addition to helping those that may be hearing impaired, quite often, citizens may be in a dangerous situation, i.e., a domestic violence situation and cannot safely call for help for fear of being overheard.”

When you Text-to-911, it is most important to provide your location first. Then, explain the emergency and be prepared to answer questions, if possible.

Officials say when using the text service:

Do not send photos or videos to 911.

Do not copy others on the message to 911.

Text-to-911 cannot include more than one person.

The department wants to re-emphasize that if you can call instead of text 911, that you do so. Also, if it is not an emergency, but you need to get in touch with the department that you call the non-emergency number at 757-247–2500.

