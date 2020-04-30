Newport News Public Schools hosting Facebook Live forum for students, parents, staff

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools announced it will be hosting a virtual forum for families, students, staff, and the community to join and discuss the at-home learning plan, take-home meals, and student and family support services.

The forum will be held via Facebook Live from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

NNPS academic leadership will be available and include Superintendent Dr. George Parker, Chief Academic Officer Dr. James Pohl, Executive Director of Secondary School Leadership Dr. Felicia Barnett, and School Board Member Dr. Terri Best.

The team plans to respond to questions and comments posted to the school Facebook page during the live event.

The session will also air on NNPS-TV (Cox Channel 47 in Newport News and Verizon Channel 17), and stream on nnpstv.com, ROKU, and Apple TV.

The Facebook Live forum is sponsored by the City of Newport News and NNTV.

Latest News