Newport News police testing ShotSpotter tech tonight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say they will be testing their new ShotSpotter technology Thursday night.

Between 5:30 p.m.and 7:30 p.m., residents might hear what sounds like gunshots — but police say no bullets will be fired.

Police say the system uses sensors to detect the exact time and location of gunshots. That will help officers respond quickly — even if no one calls 911.

