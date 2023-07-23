NEWPORT NEWS, Va.(WAVY)– Police in Newport News are searching for a missing endangered woman.

According to police, 77-year-old Elizabeth McHenry Bosworth was last seen at midnight at 40 Spottswood Lane. She was last seen wearing a blue nightgown and grey slip on shoes. She has on a bracket with her husband’s name and number on it.

Bosworth is 5’5″ and weighs 128 pounds. She has grey hair and hazel eyes.

Bosworth is considered to be endangered due to a medical condition.

If you have information regarding Bosworth’s whereabouts, please call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 247-2500.