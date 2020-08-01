Newport News police searching for deadly stabbing suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, V.a. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a homicide after someone stabbed a 61-year-old man to death early Saturday morning.

Officers said it happened inside a home in the 1000 block of 78th Street. Officers got the call at 12:59 a.m.

When police got to the scene, they found the man dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation revealed the deadly stabbing was the result of a fight between the victim and another person.

Police said the suspect fled on foot.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY for updates.

Latest Posts