NEWPORT NEWS, V.a. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a homicide after someone stabbed a 61-year-old man to death early Saturday morning.
Officers said it happened inside a home in the 1000 block of 78th Street. Officers got the call at 12:59 a.m.
When police got to the scene, they found the man dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation revealed the deadly stabbing was the result of a fight between the victim and another person.
Police said the suspect fled on foot.
Authorities have not released the victim’s name at this time. An investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY for updates.
Latest Posts
- Newport News police searching for deadly stabbing suspect
- Ahead of hurricane, Coast Guard rescues boaters off VA coast who had ‘no idea’ they were headed into its path
- After being removed from his post for speaking out against abuse, a Virginia Catholic priest takes his fight to DC
- Unsolicited seed packages could be a ‘brushing scam’
- Hampton leaders discuss COVID-19 business restrictions, return to school