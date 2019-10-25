Newport News police investigate homicide on 24th Street

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A late night shooting has left one person dead and another injured in Newport News Thursday.

Police were dispathed to a shooting at a residence in the 1300 block of 24th Street at 10:03 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult male suffering from injuries was also located at the residence. He was transported by medics to a local hospital. Police have not disclosed the extent of his injuries, but say the man was not shot.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation continues.

Police ask anyone with information in this crime to call the Crime Line.

