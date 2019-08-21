Newport News Police Chief unveils new programs in Facebook ‘Chat with the Chief’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew continues to try to get in front of crime with hopes of taking back the community.

Drew says he is committed to bonding with the community to create a safer city.

He says the latest statistics released August 18, 2019 show that overall crime is down in the city. The city has seen a 10 percent decrease in overall crime so far this year.

“This time last year the city had 17 homicides, today we have 15, that’s 11 percent down,” Drew said.

The most recent occurred this past weekend, according to police. Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of Ottis Street in response to the shooting. Police say they located a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death has been ruled a homicide and police say they believe it was domestic related. According to the chief, domestic violence is the only crime that is up in the city.

“I’ve got to find a better way to address domestic violence,” Drew said. “We have almost a 99 percent rate, but I am concerned about what happens in court, and I’m concerned about being proactive.”

He revealed that in the fall, the department plans to bring in a civilian domestic violence advocate.

He also revealed that he is starting a more proactive approach with the youth of the city. With that said, beginning in September, the department will have a liaison for every city elementary school. For at least 30 minutes a week, the officer will interact with elementary students, from walking the halls to a lunch break with students.

“I want the men and women of this department to interact with the youth of our city. I want them to have a number for the principal at that school and I want the principal to have a number one point of contact for all elementary schools. I f there’s an issue going on, if they would like to have something with the police department they have someone to call right away.”

Drew also unveiled a new ceremony taking place in the city come September as a 9-11 tribute. Stay updated on the event with WAVY-TV 10.