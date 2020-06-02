Newport News police chief holding two ‘Chat with a Chief’ sessions Tuesday to discuss protests, policing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew is holding two sessions of “Chat with a Chief” on Tuesday amid protests over police brutality across the country.

The Facebook Live sessions will be held at noon and 6 p.m. on the department’s Facebook page. The department says Drew will discuss the protests over George Floyd and other Black Americans’ deaths at the hands of police, as well as policing policies.

“We hope citizens will use this opportunity to participate in an open dialogue, two-way conversation with Chief Drew and ask questions. Community members are invited to tune in and join the conversation at www.facebook.com/NewportNewsPoliceDept.“

Drew put out a four-minute video message last week, apologizing for Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“It makes us all take a step back and look at our training and our culture,” Drew said.

Drew also spoke to the Newport News community this weekend about asking the right questions to the community so he can make positive change.