Newport News PD hosting community day on Saturday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVy) — The Newport News Police Department is hosting a community day on Saturday, July 24 in the city’s North Precinct.

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club at 429 Thorncliff Drive.

A flyer for the event shows there will be games, prizes, free food, music, a job fair and more.

The event is sponsored by the Newport News Police Foundation.

There’s also a superblock party called the Backyard Bash coming up on August 7 at Washington and West Avenues between 26th and 28th streets.

