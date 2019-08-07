Newport News man shot while walking on Lucas Creek Road

Breaking News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured overnight Wednesday.

Officials say they responded to a shots fired called just after 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Lucas Creek Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 26-year-old Newport News man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man told police he was walking in that area when he encountered another unknown male and was shot.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go to P3tips.com.

