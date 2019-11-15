Newport News man arrested for allegedly stabbing another man, punching officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 59-year-old Newport News man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed another man.

Louis Jones Jr. was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, disarming law enforcement and assault on a law enforcement officer, according to Newport News Police.

Police responded to the 400 block of Richneck Road for a report of a disorderly person, as well as another person who had been stabbed.

Police arrived and found Jones, identifying him as the disorderly subject, police said.

When the officer tried to detain Jones, he allegedly punched the officer in the face. He also allegedly tried to disarm him multiple times.

Other officers responded to help take Jones into custody.

Officers on scene also spoke to a 68-year-old man who said he was stabbed by Jones. The man had a small cut on his neck, police said.

Medics arrived on scene to transport the officer to the hospital for a possible head injury.