NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two units were condemned following a fire at a Newport News home Monday afternoon.

The fire department first tweeted about the fire in the 700 block of 31st Street at 2:10 p.m.

The fire was confined to the kitchen, but officials said there is heat and smoke damage throughout the home.

There is no word at this time how many people were displaced from the home or what caused the fire.

