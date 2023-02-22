NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Heritage High school family is calling for justice.

Newport News police confirm 18-year-old Ke’Ron Bowles was found shot Tuesday near 27th St. and Roanoke Ave.

Several neighbors tell 10 On Your Side off camera that around 5p.m., someone started shooting at Bowles.

Police report he was rushed to the hospital, where he died about 40 minutes later.

On Wednesday morning, police increased security. Heritage High School leaders sent out an email stating one of the student was “tragically killed.”

Greetings #5800Family. I am reaching out to you to share some sad news that impacts our school community. It is with a heavy heart that I share that one of students was tragically killed last evening. Our thoughts are with the student’s family at this time. Unexpected loss can be difficult to process and understand. To support our students and staff, counseling and emotional support services will be available at school. If you feel your scholar could benefit from these services, please contact our office 757-928-6100. We will keep you informed of how we can assist the student’s family. Together, we will remain Heritage Strong. Respectfully,

Dr. Earling M. Hunter

Officers also took part in a CARE walk near the homicide location.

“Unfortunately, an 18-year-old lost his life. It didn’t have to happen, but we wanted the community to know that we’re here for them, we’re actively working this case and we do need the community’s help,” said NNPD Capt. Alison M. Funaiock.

Marletha Moyler, Ke’Ron Bowles’ grandmom, is looking for answers.

“He was walking down the street and for him to get shot like that…” Moyler said. “He was ready to graduate and was excited about it. Ke’Ron didn’t mess with nobody. He wasn’t in a gang. He didn’t do violent stuff. He went to school trying to make himself better.”

His mentor, Camera Bertrand, spent the day talking with students.

“I’m focused on preventing as much retaliation as possible,” Bertrand said. “There are kids that are angry. “

Bertrand, a gun violence survivor who now work as a mental health counselor, said Ke’Ron’s friend was with him in his final moments.

“He was there putting the towel on him, trying I stop the bleeding,” Bertrand said. “That’s not a burden I can let that young man carry alone.”

Every month, Bertrand invites the community to a town hall to address gun violence. Tonight at 6:30p.m. join the ‘let’s talk about gun violence’ town hall scheduled at Warwick High School.