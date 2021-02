NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A person has died in a mobile home on Troy Drive in Newport News.

Dispatch said they received the call around 3:59 a.m. for the fire in the 200 block of Troy Drive. Crews arrived at the scene and pulled a person out from inside the home. They died a short time later.

No other injuries were reported.

No other details are available at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates. WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson will have live coverage on WAVY TV-10.