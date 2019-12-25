Newport News Fire crews respond to apartment fire, no injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — First-responders were on scene of a fire Wednesday morning.

Newport News Fire crews tweeted that they had received a call for service regarding an apartment fire with no injuries.

Dispatch later confirmed units were on scene in the 200 block of Misty Point Lane around 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported, officials say.

Several occupants have been displaced. 10 On Your Side is working to learn if those residents will be getting help from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.