Live Now
Watch WAVY News 10 Today

2-alarm fire at Camping World in Newport News overnight; RVs caught fire, propane explosions reported

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at R.V. dealer on Jefferson Ave. early Friday morning.

Fire Officials say around 1:39 a.m. started receiving multiple calls for a fire at Camping World of Hampton Roads at 11936 Jefferson Ave.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a large fire with propane explosions and multiple RVs on fire.

It took firefighters almost two hours to get the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories