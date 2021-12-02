Newport News Councilwoman Tina Vick running for mayor

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Longtime council member and former vice mayor Tina Vick is running for Newport News mayor.

She plans to make an announcement Thursday night at 5 at Newport News Marriott at City Center.

Vick, a Newport News native and VCU alumna, has served on city council since 2012 and was vice mayor for several years.

Current mayor McKinley Price, who’s held the post since 2010, isn’t seeking re-election for a fourth term. He’s the only mayor out of the seven cities whose term is up in 2022. Price told WAVY back in 2018 that “12 years is enough.”

He will serve an extra six months that what he originally thought, due to a new state law moving local elections from May to November.

Price told us back in 2018 that “12 years is enough.”



Yesterday he told me “I got surprise bonus 6 months.” For the first time @CityofNN voters will elect a mayor in Nov. instead of May b/c of new state law @WAVY_News https://t.co/Yxs6YbafJc — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) December 2, 2021

Look for more coverage on Vick’s announcement tonight.