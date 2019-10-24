Newport News convicted murderer sentenced for drugs and firearm crimes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man with a significant and lengthy criminal history of violence has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, G. Zachary Terwilliger said convicted murder Willie M. Hardy, Jr., 47, was sentenced for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Courts documents say Hardy engaged in drug trafficking while armed and while on federal supervision.

A federal warrant was issued for Hardy in March 2018 after he stopped communicating with his probation officer the month prior.

In May 2018, Newport News Police received information that Hardy was trafficking drugs while armed out of a residence in Newport News. Hardy was on federal supervision for a September 2009 federal conviction for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm at the time. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the residence in May 2018. The execution of the search warrant lead to the recovery of two firearms, marijuana and heroin from within the residence.

Hardy confessed to investigators that he distributed marijuana, and within the last five weeks, had been middle-manning heroin. Hardy also admitted to receiving both firearms.

“In addition to being convicted of murder, he has been convicted of multiple other violent offenses, including violence against women. This is precisely the type of criminal that needed the attention of federal law enforcement and significant time in prison. I have no doubt that Newport News is safer with Hardy off the streets and behind bars, ” said Terwilliger.