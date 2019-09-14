Newport News bank robbery suspect arrested in New York

Surveillance photo provided by Newport News Police. Sept. 9, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The suspect in a recent bank robbery in Newport News was taken into custody in Brooklyn, New York Friday afternoon.

Paul Richard Zimeras is now facing charges in connection with a robbery at the SunTrust Bank in the 11800 block of Canon Boulevard Monday afternoon around 3 pm. The clerk told police the suspect entered the bank and handed over a note demanding money. He implied he had a gun, but the clerk did not see one. There were no injuries.

Newport News Police say Zimeras will be extradited back to the city, at which time a booking photo will be made available.

He’s been charged with robbery and abduction.

