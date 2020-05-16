Newport News 911 Dispatch experiencing phone issues; do not hang up 

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The 911 Dispatch Center in Newport News is still experiencing technical difficulties with the phone system.

The difficulties began on Friday May 15, and have continued through Saturday.

Police officials say that calls ARE being answered; however, you may hear a beep when you attempt to call.

If so, they ask that you do not hang up as your call will be answered.

Technicians are working to correct the problem.

If you have an emergency call 911. For non-emergencies, call the non-emergency number at 757–247–2500.

