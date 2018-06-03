Newlyweds searching for woman who stole gifts from their Oceanfront reception

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach couple is searching for a woman who stole from the gift table during their wedding on May 6.

The groom, Rusty Waddell, tells 10 On Your Side his wedding was a perfect day. He and his wife held their reception at the Hilton Garden Inn at the Oceanfront.

Toward the end of the reception, he said mother-in-law noticed an unfamiliar woman near the gift table. She took a picture and showed it around to other guests, but no one recognized her.

The newlyweds asked the hotel to check security footage and the hotel told them it looked like they had been stolen from. They notified police and now want to know why someone did this.

“To steal from anyone in general is awful, but to have the mentality of going up to what is so obviously a wedding and your mindset being ‘I’m going to steal from these people because there’s a potential for financial gain there’ is really messed up,” said Waddell. “Everytime we look back at the wedding this is going to be a part of it and that’s really unfortunate.”

The Waddells say the gifts they did receive were thoughtful and sentimental. All they want now is for the person responsible to come forward, return the gifts and apologize.

