Newly-elected Elaine Luria talks win, issues she’s ready to tackle with 10 On Your Side

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The day after Election Day, newly-elected Democrat Elaine Luria woke up wanting to eat a casual, slow-paced lunch, which she hadn’t been able to do in a long time.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox met up with her at Bay Local Eatery on Laskin Road to talk to her about her win over Republican incumbent Scott Taylor.

Luria said she ended up reaching out to Taylor’s supporters after the results came in. “I want everyone who didn’t vote for me to know, I’m looking forward to being their representative too. The door is open, the phone is on, and we are ready to get to work on complex issues for this region.”

Luria insists she didn’t know she had won until it was all over–when the College Park precinct results came in and she had about 1600 over Taylor’s 400.

“This was a roller coaster over the last few days. I knew it would be a close race, so I thought good about it when I saw the interactions I was getting from folks on the ground. It wasn’t from polling, or concrete data. I just had a good feel,” said Luria.

It is not lost on Luria she is part of a historic class of women elected to congress. Democrats picked up 28 seats in the house, taking control for the first time in eight years and there will be over 100 women serving in Congress.

“I think it is exciting, of all the challengers in Virginia that won are women. I’m excited to go to Washington with Jennifer Wexton and Abigail Spanberger, to be part of the Virginia delegation and work for things that are good for the Commonwealth,” Luria said.

Luria spoke about why women running and winning is important, “Young girls are excited to do these things and they look up to us. A 9 or 10-year-old runs up and says ‘I saw you on TV. I’m so excited about what you are doing.’ “

Luria was hammered in ads on her connection to fellow democrat Nancy Pelosi. When asked, she never answered the question would she vote for Pelosi for House Speaker if Democrats took over the house. “Well, I have the same answer today as before, I can’t say who the choices are until I know who the choices are,” Luria said.

As for the big issues she wants to tackle, “there is a huge amount of opportunity here in Hampton Roads. The more we work together, the more we can leverage,” says Luria. “We have the third largest port on the east coast. We have an opportunity to expand the impact of the port on the economy. Off shore wind is one of those things that is a new developing frontier. Dominion is going to do its test platform for the two wind turbines off the coast and that is great for opportunity…and I think

as we work together as a region it is really important at the state and local level to have a unified voice.”