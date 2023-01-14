RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here.

One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live bait in the commonwealth. However, collection for personal use is still allowed.

There are also new regulations concerning walleye harvest on the New River. A two-fish per day regulation now applies up to the Fries Dam in Grayson County. No walleye between 19 and 28 inches can be kept in that stretch of the New River. This is to ensure breeding stock of Virginia’s unique native strain of walleye.