New Virginia coronavirus dashboard puts data on current outbreaks in one place

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Current coronavirus outbreaks in a multitude of settings across the commonwealth, including long-term care facilities, schools and medical facilities, will all be included in a new dashboard on the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

The outbreak dashboard was created in response to HB 5048, passed during the recent coronavirus special session in Richmond. The bill required VDH to make current outbreak information publicly available and up to date on its website. Virginia had previous just shared current specific outbreak data for long-term care facilities and schools. Local school districts and some employers are also reporting their own individual data.

The new dashboard allows you to search by locality, facility name, facility type and investigation status, and includes cases and deaths at those locations. Due to privacy, VDH says it doesn’t give more specific information that breaks down data by a specific unit or subsection of a facility.

If a facility with an outbreak has fewer than five cases, or between zero and five deaths, the counts will be represented by an asterisk.

These are the current “outbreaks in progress” in our region:

Accomack – 3 Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center (Nursing Home) – 42 cases Cherrydale Health & Rehabilitation Center (Multicare) – 9 cases Culpepper Garden (Assisted Living) – 24 cases

Chesapeake – 3 Chesapeake Regional Medical Center (Medical Facility) – 9 cases Great Hope Baptist School (K-12) – 12 cases Oak Grove Health & Rehab (Nursing Home) – 10 cases Note: Chesapeake Public Schools lists three “outbreaks” on its district specific dashboard that do not appear in VDH’s data.

Gloucester – 1 Walter Reed Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center (Nursing Home) – 75 cases

Hampton – 2 Coliseum Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center (Nursing Home) – 69 cases Northampton Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center (Nursing Home) – 54 cases

James City – 2 Brookdale Senior Living – Williamsburg (Assisted Living) – 16 cases WindsorMeade (multicare) – 7 cases

Newport News – 4 Newport News Behavioral Health Center – 40 cases St. Francis Nursing Center – 6 cases The Chesapeake (Nursing home) – case count not listed The Newport Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center (nursing home) – 42 cases

Norfolk – 1 Pelican Health (assisted living) – 19 cases

Northampton – 1 Occohannock Elementary School – 8 cases

Poquoson – 1 Bayside of Poquoson Health and Rehab (nursing home) – 69 cases

Portsmouth – 1 Portsmouth Christian School – 22 cases

Virginia Beach – 4 Brilliant Beginnings Learning Center – 7 cases Kindercare in Kempsville – 5 cases Princess Anne Health & Rehabilitation (nursing home) – 9 cases The Memory Center (assisted living) – 12 cases

Williamsburg – 1 Dominion Village at Williamsburg (assisted living) – 7 cases

York – 1 Regency Health & Rehabilitation Center (nursing home) – 23 cases



To access the page from the VDH website, go to COVID-19 data and select COVID-19 data insights. Then click on outbreaks by settings in the blue ovall.