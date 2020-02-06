New traffic pattern starts Thursday on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is starting the second phase of its Milling and Paving Project.

The traffic pattern will take place on the northern portion of the CBBT from Portal Island No. 4 to the North Toll Plaza on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. It’s expected to last until May.

Milling and repaving will be performed on a portion of the northbound span.

The bridge-tunnel will stay open to all traffic, but traffic will be reduced to two lanes, creating a bi-directional flow for about 10 miles.

Officials urge drivers to use caution and say no passing will be allowed during this traffic shift.

The scenic overlook will be closed during this time.

This project is scheduled to be complete with all lanes open to traffic by May 2020 before the spring/summer seasons. The scenic overlook will also reopen to travelers at this time.