New Portsmouth City Council to hold reorganization meeting Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The new Portsmouth City Council is set to hold a reorganization meeting Monday.

The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 4 at noon and can be viewed via multiple platforms.

This will be the first time the new council meets and they will be charged with picking a candidate to temporarily fill Shannon Glover’s vacant council seat.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10