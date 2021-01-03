New Portsmouth City Council to hold reorganization meeting Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The new Portsmouth City Council is set to hold a reorganization meeting Monday.
The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 4 at noon and can be viewed via multiple platforms.
This will be the first time the new council meets and they will be charged with picking a candidate to temporarily fill Shannon Glover’s vacant council seat.
