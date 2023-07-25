LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Even before the team has taken the field for the start of training camp, ticket sales are up 52% from last year, according to a new report from FrontOfficeSports.com.

Josh Harris and his group closed the sale on the Commanders on July 21. The rise in ticket sales are a change for the franchise. Typically the franchise has been near the bottom for attendance in the National Football League during the last few seasons under previous owner, Dan Snyder.

“I think it’s going to be fantastic,” said Donna Carter, a former season-ticket holder.

She and her family plan to return to to FedEx Field this season for the first time in about three seasons.

“My husband and I had our season tickets and then they were losing so bad, so he and his son canceled that,” Carter said. “But we plan on resuming our season ticket holders.”

The sale of suites at the stadium are on pace to double last season’s, according to the report.

“I am very, very excited,” said Natalie Reaves.

She said she is glad to see the new owners, especially Earvin “Magic” Johnson. The NBA hall-of-famer is among the minority owners.

“Being a woman of color, having a representation in my hometown with the Commanders, I couldn’t be happier,” Reaves said.

There have been 3,500 season ticket sales since the news of the team’s potential sale first surfaced back in April, according to the article. The Commanders have sold more tickets this season than they did for all of last year.

Still, not everyone is sold on things improving.

“They have a lot of work to do in order to convince me,” said Chip Stanback.

He and others are taking a wait-and-see approach.

“They’re going to have to have a better organized team. They need to be able to hire high quality talent, keep the talent,” Stanback said. “And of course, you need to be prepared to win.”