NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The S.B. Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University recently reached a big milestone — it’s coming out of the ground.

ODU says crews are now installing the precast concrete that will form the restrooms, concessions stands and other facilities on the ground floor.

The new $67.5 million stadium will seat 21,895 and is set to open on August 31.

