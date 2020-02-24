New military fraternity founded in Hampton Roads mentors young boys

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Local military veterans are serving our community in another way by mentoring young boys.

Mu Beta Phi is a new military fraternity that includes active duty and veterans from all branches. It was founded right here in Hampton Roads on April 24, 2018.

“We wanted to have men from the military that still wanted to serve the community, but do it at a more personal level and create a brotherhood,” explained one of the founders Gary Ammons.

Exactly one year ago to date, brother Eric Small created the “Mighty Warriors” mentorship program.

“Being a person that retired at 22 years, we see a lot of children who only come from one-parent homes. Or end up being Gold Star families, where one of the parents is deceased,” explained Ammons. “All of the children, need someone that can help mentor them with the skill set to be a positive representation in the community.”

Every Saturday in February, young men from 8 to 13 years old met to get to know each other through different activities and homework assignments.

In the first week, the group meets the mentors to learn the Greek alphabet. The mentees were sent home with a writing exercise with the theme “Why is it important of being a good person?”

In week two, brothers of MBP filled a Golden Coral banquet room for breakfast. Military veteran and president of IntellecTechs, Michael Harris, delivered an encouraging speech to the boys.

Then the mentors provided a necktie lesson. The following week, the group met for a fun bowling activity with mentors. In the final week, the brothers held a Graduation Ceremony at the Renaissance Waterfront Hotel in Portsmouth.













“It gives kids a new chance to explore the world and do better in society,” explained Kamryn Bennett, a 13-year-old graduate of the Mighty Warrior program.

Ammons said the program is designed to guide the boys for the rest of their lives.

Each child is encouraged to embody the ‘Warrior’s Way.”

A “Mighty Warrior” is: 1) Always kind to others 2) Always respectful to adults 3) Responsible for your actions 4) Honest and trustworthy



Marion Williams, a retired Navy office of nearly 30 years, said citizenship, character and presentation are key elements of the program.

“It’s a good program, a good opportunity to be that village that helps raise our children,” said Williams. “It’s essential … especially in this age where there are so many distractions. Then it’s a wonderful age because there is so many resources. We want to be one of those resources.”

If you would like to join the military fraternity or sign up a mentee for the next Mighty Warriors:

You can email mbpmighywarriors@gmail.com or call 601-850-4403 or download the MBP2017 app. Then click the Mighty Warrior link to fill out the application.