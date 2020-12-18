New Kent Co. family searches for answers, offers reward, after son’s death

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – A New Kent County family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the last people with their son on the day he died.

On October 29, Brent Hartman was found unconscious behind a business in Gloucester Point.

Almost two months later, Mitch and Stacey Hartman say their son’s death continues to haunt them.

They reached out to 10 On Your Side with a lot of questions.

The number one question they hope to answer is who left Brent’s body behind 138 Tattoo on George Washington Memorial Highway and Tyndall Drive in Gloucester County.

Timeline

His mother last saw him that morning. Choking back tears, Stacey Hartman remembers that day. “We went to the grocery store on Pocahontas Trail in New Kent County at the Food Lion. While I checked out, Brent said he was going to smoke a cigarette, and I never saw him again. He took off. I don’t know who picked him up, or if he walked. I never saw him again.”

Family members tell 10 On Your Side that Brent was reportedly seen at Patrick Henry Mall around lunchtime that day. He was also at the mall the day before, wearing the same clothes, they said. The Sheriff’s Office released a picture of him in a Facebook post on Dec. 17.

At 7:45 p.m. on October 29, investigators say an untraceable 9-1-1 call reported an unconscious man behind the tattoo business. Hartman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“They told us they found him in the back of this building, and he was no longer with us,” said Stacey Hartman.

Mitch Hartman added, “We are not blaming anybody for Brent’s decisions. We knew he had demons. We knew he had drug issues. We also knew he had been in drug rehab for three straight months and he was clean.”

Toxicology reports are pending. Drug overdose is a possible cause of death. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were no visible injuries.

Reward

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the person or persons who were the last with Brent on October 29. This reward is not offered by the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information you think could help, you can contact the Hartmans directly at this email address.

Meanwhile, the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information to contact Senior Investigator Mitch Willoughby by calling (804) 693-3890 or via the Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters will remain anonymous.