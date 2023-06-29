WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Right now, 202 Martin Luther King Drive in Windsor is just an empty lot.

In a year, it will be a new apartment complex. With three buildings and eight apartments per building, it will house future public school teachers in Bertie County.

“There’s a housing shortage here in Bertie County, it’s hard for our teachers to find a place to live, most of our teachers have to travel from Greenville actually,” said Bertie High School Principal William W. Peele III.

Administrators like Peele have said the housing issue has been a problem for years.

“We have a lot of teachers that live in counties around us, and travel here every day and they’re doing a great job but they’re not truly part of the everyday fabric of this community. So giving them a place to live and stay makes it complete for all of us,” said Ron Wesson, the president of Partners for Bertie County Public Schools.

(Abigail Velez, WNCT photo)

Wesson said the apartment complex is a $4.5 million project that has been funded through state and community support funds. Bertie County Schools Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood said this is about benefitting the teachers.

“The ones that we do recruit don’t have to commute so far so this is going to be a game changer for our school district and for our kids,” Smallwood said.

According to administration officials, here’s how it would work: new teacher recruits would get first priority in getting approved for an apartment. Then, existing teachers can apply. If space allows, the complex would also welcome city employees to apply for a unit as well. The cost of rent would be about $800 a month.

As for the county, Wesson said this is history in the making.

“So believe it or not, this will be the first, the first, market-rate apartment complex in the county,” Wesson said.

The complex is set to be opened in June of 2024.