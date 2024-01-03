RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With a week left to go before the General Assembly reconvenes, a Virginia lawmaker has introduced a new gun control measure involving concealed carrying in bars or restaurants that serve alcohol.

Senator-elect Saddam Salim, a Democrat representing parts of Northern Virginia, has introduced a bill that would make it a crime for anyone to carry a concealed handgun inside bars or restaurants that are licensed to serve alcohol. If convicted, the penalty would be a fine of up to $1,000 and/or six months in jail.

“When you have people who are in the bar that are going to be drinking, that may or may not see your concealed weapon — and they want to horse around, that is going to lead to violence,” Salim Said. That’s gonna lead to accidents that could take place.”

Currently, residents are allowed to carry concealed handguns in restaurants and bars if they don’t drink alcohol themselves.

Salim said he drafted the legislation after speaking to concerned restaurant owners in his district.

“We have seen hate across every race and religion increase over the years,” Salim said. “As a result of that, the people that own these restaurants — the people that are serving you, they are the folks that are minorities, out there every single day.”

However, Second Amendment advocates, like Philip Van Cleave with the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said the bill targets citizens who already have to prove they know how to use a firearm safely in order to get a concealed carry permit.

“The current law does not allow you to drink,” Van Cleave said. “Just because you are in a restaurant where they serve alcohol, doesn’t mean you are mixing guns or alcohol, as the other side has to say.”

Additionally, Van Cleave said removing guns from restaurants and bars won’t do anything to improve safety.

“Telling me I can’t carry will do zero to make that restaurant any safer — in fact, it may make it more dangerous,” Van Cleave said. “Because there have been many many occasions where a law-abiding citizen stopped a crime in action because they were armed.”

Notably, Virginia is an open-carry state. Van Cleave said there is nothing in this bill that would prevent someone from openly carrying a weapon in a restaurant or bar.