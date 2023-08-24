HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Surfside Baking Company opened in Havelock about four weeks ago.

It was a dream come true for co-owner Tanya Herb. But when the business started to fall short in just the first few weeks, she took to Facebook. Herb shared one post that changed their business seemingly overnight.

“I think I just put it out there and was like, you know, we don’t know. We don’t know what we’re gonna do … I was legit sitting there breaking down,” said Herb.

The post detailed the struggles of starting a business. She said that even though things looked fine from the outside looking in, they were having trouble financially. Quickly gaining traction on social media, the post has now been shared 209 times. At the time it was posted on Aug. 6, they had a little more than 300 followers on Facebook. Now just six weeks later, more than 1,300 people have followed them.

People and businesses from the community rallied around Herb and co-owner John Carl to make sure they got support. Some donated furniture, others brought plants and flowers. Customers bought enough goodies to sell out the business four times in only three hours during one afternoon.

“This past week has been a whirlwind. I had my meltdown and I made my post on Facebook. I really wasn’t thinking anything other than, ‘I’m ready to break down and I just need to vent,'” said Herb.

Between restaurants requesting bread to add to their menu items and customer orders, Herb said that she just hopes they can keep things going.

She and Carl are both from Pennsylvania, where Amish and P.A. Dutch bakeries are common. Carl said that he learned to bake sticky buns and bread by watching his father. Now their focus is carrying on those Northern traditions here in North Carolina.

“My father always made bread and sticky buns when we were kids. Try to do half as good as he did. He had the best sticky buns,” said Carl.