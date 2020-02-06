New 10-digit dialing will force local businesses to use complete phone numbers in their marketing

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The State Corporation Commission has approved 948 as a new area code when we run out of phone numbers in the 757 area code next year. With that change will come mandatory 10-digit dialing, posing a problem for some Hampton Roads businesses.

From Thai restaurants to termite companies, leasing agents to lawyers, 10 On Your Side found several companies that use basic 7-digit phone numbers on their signs, menus, banners, vehicles, etc.

They will have to redo those marketing items late next year when the change takes effect. That could mean new business for firms such as Allegra Marketing and Printing in Norfolk. Company president Curtis Hoessly says many of his clients are shifting toward using their website instead of their phone number, but even before the change, the area code is important.

“Even if they’re local, if they’re doing conventions or events, they never know if they’ll be here or in Las Vegas,” Hoessly said. “They don’t want to hand out a brochure that has the seven digits when somebody’s gonna call from another part of the country.”

Even longtime WAVY-TV advertiser Lowell “The Hammer” Stanley uses a 7-digit local number in his commercials, but he does have a 10-digit toll free number.

