VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Many of the pedestrians who regularly cross Virginia Beach Boulevard told 10 On Your Side, it is a nail biter almost every time they step on the road.

They were not surprised to hear about the 77-year-old woman who, as of Thursday, is in critical condition in the hospital. She was hit by a car at the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence Boulevard on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Jacqueline Beale was there when the crash happened.

“They had flares through every section here,” Beale said. “I was really concerned for whoever it was that might have been hurt. It was nerve-racking.”

Other neighbors said it is common for cars to drive through while they are crossing, even when the pedestrian light is on.

“You got flying cops coming down here, you got people speeding all across here, this road is a highway on the road honestly,” Cody Moore said. “I can’t even go across, like I know I can’t go across because I can see people coming through.”

It’s very scary for some people.

“Usually, cars don’t stop when the pedestrian thingy turns on, they still come through,” Diana said. “I have to wait until one of the cars crosses the other way for them to let me pass through.”

While 10 On Your Side was on the scene, most people did use the crosswalks properly, while others were not as careful. Some were seen cutting around traffic in the middle of the road. Virginia Beach police officer C.M. Wilson told 10 On Your Side, drivers need to pay extra attention when driving through Virginia Beach Boulevard.

“Using excessive speed, obviously don’t do that,” Wilson said. “Don’t be distracted by playing with your phone, looking at maps, listening to music, speaking to passengers, again, being aware that somebody could walk out in front of you.”

The city has incorporated red lights cameras and city cameras around the area to help encourage drivers and pedestrians to follow traffic laws.

Still, neighbors are crossing with caution — thinking about the woman who was hit last night.

“I hope she’s OK and that people are more careful in this area,” Beale said.