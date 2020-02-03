Neighbor rescued 65-year-old woman, dog from burning Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A neighbor rescued a 65-year-old woman and a dog from a house fire Monday morning on Eaglewood Drive, near the intersection of Dam Neck Road and General Booth Boulevard.

The fire broke out in the 1300 block of Eaglewood around 8 a.m. and had heavy smoke and flames, firefighters say.

Three people and a dog were home at the time. Two of them, a woman and her 24-year-old son, were able to make it outside on their own.

However firefighters say the 65-year-old woman wasn’t able to walk due to a preexisting medical condition.

Amid the smoke and flames, a neighbor rushed inside and got the woman and a pet dog to safety.

The woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and the neighbor refused treatment.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters say the home’s four occupants were renters, and said they don’t have renter’s insurance. The Red Cross is helping the occupants.