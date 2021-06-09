Need a job? Virginia may help pay for child care while you search and apply

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — As Virginia begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and businesses reopen, the commonwealth is making it easier for parents to get back to work.

Virginia’s Child Care Subsidy Program has been temporarily expanded.

It now covers job seekers, as well as families of more income levels.

Families who earn below 85 percent of the state median income are eligible, meaning that a family of four qualifies if the annual household income is under $88,944.

To qualify at the expanded income eligibility level, the family must include at least one child under the age of 5 who’s not yet enrolled in kindergarten. All children 12 and younger will be covered.

At lower income levels, families with children 12 and younger are eligible.

Previously, the program required parents to be actively working or enrolled in an education program.

Beginning in March, legislation made it possible for job seekers to qualify as well.

“The purpose is to build back better,” said T. Sherri Dorsey, who manages the program under the Department of Social Services. “We really want to expand access to quality, affordable childcare across Virginia.”

You can apply for up to a year of subsidized childcare.

The deadline is July 31 at 11:59 p.m. For more information and to apply, visit childcareva.com.