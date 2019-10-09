Nearly 40 gallons of diesel fuel spill during refueling by tanker in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a fuel leak at at 7-Eleven in Williamsburg early Wednesday.
Williamsburg fire officials say they received the call just before 3:30 a.m. for the diesel fuel spill at the 7-Eleven in the 5100 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.
Crews learned on scene that 40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out when a tanker was trying to replenish the supply.
The store was briefly closed while fire and hazmat crews cleaned up the leak.
No injuries were reported.