Nearly 40 gallons of diesel fuel spill during refueling by tanker in Williamsburg

Williamsburg, Va. (WAVY) -- A domestic and sexual violence center in Williamsburg is using social media in a unique way to help local victims.The Avalon Center serves the Williamsburg, James City County and the Middle Peninsula area.

The nonprofit organization provides a 24-hour help line (757-258-5051), emergency shelter, transitional housing, case management, life skills, adult counseling, and legal advice.

To spread the word on the services, organizers kicked off the #WeRespond social media campaign this month. It can be easily found on YouTube, Facebook or twitter.

The idea is to show women, men, or children struggling with abuse, they are not alone.

"We are here," explained Juanita Graham, the Director Outreach Services. "All survivors are welcome and we try to do our best to try to help support them."

Graham's worked with the organization for 16 years.