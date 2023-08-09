RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket has been claimed! Even though the winning ticket was bought in Florida, some Virginians managed to take away big wins of their own.

According to the Virginia Lottery, there were 194,037 winning tickets bought in Virginia that won prizes from $2 to $20,000 in the Aug. 8 Mega Millions drawing.

There were two $20,000 winning tickets bought at the 7-Eleven located at 12395 Gayton Road in Henrico County and the Sheetz at 1435 Apperson Drive in Salem.

There was only one $10,000 winning ticket, which was bought at the Food Lion located at 8401 Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk.

The odds of matching all six numbers and winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any prize — starting at $2 — are 1 in 24.

Sales of the Mega Millions tickets generated the Virginia Lottery an estimated $31.1 million in profits. Under Virginia law, all of those profits now go towards K-12 education in the Commonwealth.

This Mega Millions jackpot began in April and continued through 32 drawings until the jackpot was won on Tuesday, Aug. 8.