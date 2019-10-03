NCDOT adjusting ferry schedule, reopening NC-12 in limited capacity on Ocracoke

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Highway 12 is reopening on Ocracoke Island Thursday in a limited capacity as the Outer Banks continues to recover from Hurricane Dorian.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a news release access to NC-12 will be limited to four-wheel drive vehicles or smaller. Trailors will not be allowed.

Only residents, non-resident property owners and authorized personnel are allowed on the the island, which was heavily impacted by Dorian’s rain and storm surge. Visitors are still not allowed on the island.

This comes amid an effort to repair parts of NC-12 that were critically damaged during the hurricane. NCDOT last week awarded a $1.77 million contract to a Kitty Hawk contractor, with the goal of having the work completed before the Thanksgiving holiday.

NCDOT also announced a schedule change for routes serving the island in conjunction with the NC-12. The ferry system will run between Hatteras and the Ocracoke-South Dock on the following schedule:

Hatteras to Ocracoke-South Dock: 6, 7 and 8 a.m.; 5, 6 and 7 p.m.

Ocracoke-South Dock to Hatteras: 7:30, 8:30 and 9:15 a.m.; 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

The Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke routes will switch to new schedules beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m. 8 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

NCDOT said there will also be additional runs for fuel and vendor deliveries on Wednesdays. These deliveries will leave Swan Quarter at 8 a.m. and returning from Ocracoke to Swan Quarter at 2:30 p.m.